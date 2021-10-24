Margot Robbie’s Barbie has finally found her Ken in the Hollywood adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll line.
Ryan Gosling appears to be in the final stages of negotiations with Warner Bros. according to Deadline, while Greta Gerwig will direct the project and is also the co-writer, along with Noah Baumbach.
According to the report, Gosling initially passed on playing the Mattel doll but with the production being delayed the actor was approached again and he is apparently reconsidered.
The project is expected to go into production next year with Robbie also co-producing under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.
Gosling recently wrapped production on the Netflix action film ‘The Gray Man’, in which he stars with Chris Evans and Indian actor Dhanush, with the Russo Brothers directing.
The Barbie doll was first introduced in 1959, a brainchild of Ruth Handler and her husband Elliot, who founded the toy company Mattel, Inc in 1945. Barbie’s appearance was modeled after a doll named the Bild Lilli, which had been inspired by a German comic-strip character.