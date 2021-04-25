Russell Crowe Image Credit: AP

Russell Crowe has confirmed he will be playing Zeus in the fourth instalment of ‘Thor’, which is currently under production in Australia.

Last month, it was revealed that Crowe was spotted on the sets, with speculation on what role he has to play in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

The Oscar-winning actor gave details about his role during his appearance on an Australian radio show where he spoke about starring in the Marvel movie.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor Image Credit: Marvel Studios

While on ‘Joy Breakfast with The Murphys’, Crowe not only revealed that he is playing Zeus, he also said he is almost done playing his part in the movie. “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” he stated.

He added, “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”

According to Greek mythology, Zeus is the Greek deity who is the caretaker of all deities and humans on Earth. He is also known for his power of thunder and lightning.

Crowe’s starry presence will only add to a film already bursting at the seams with known faces, including cameos by Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother Luke.

Crowe has been seen hanging out with the cast and crew of the film as they currently shoot the project in Australia, including Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Taika Waititi Image Credit: AP

What we do know about this fourth ‘Thor’ instalment is that Taika Waititi is back to direct the superhero adventure, with Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Neill reprising their appearances in 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ where they played Asgardian actors aping Loki, Thor and Odin. Melissa McCarthy was also reportedly seen shooting a scene as the villain Hela (earlier played by Cate Blanchett in ‘Ragnarok’).

Bale will be the new villain in ‘Love and Thunder’ playing Gorr the Butcher. Waititi will also return in front of the camera as the alien Korg. Meanwhile, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ family will also hop on by with Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan returning as Star Lord and Nebula, respectively.

Natalie Portman Image Credit: AFP

In 2019, at the San Diego Comic Con, the producers had announced that Portman will return as Dr Jane Foster but will end up wielding Thor’s mighty hammer in this instalment.