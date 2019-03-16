Actor Rosario Dawson is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., in February 4, 2017, and Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is pictured in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, U.S., February 16, 201 in this combination photograph. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, Yuri Gripas/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

The rumours are true: Rosario Dawson and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are a couple.

“Yes, very much so ...,” she said on Thursday when quizzed by a TMZ videographer about whether they were dating. “So far, so wonderful.”

The ‘Luke Cage’ and ‘The Defenders’ actress, 39, called the Democratic presidential hopeful, 49, “an amazing human being” during the chat at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

Booker got rumours flowing last month during some radio appearances, including one on ‘The Breakfast Club’ programme, where he admitted, “I got a boo,” and he proceeded to tease the hosts about his chances of getting married before the 2020 election.

“There’s two more years until I might fulfil this duty, so give me some time,” he said, according to the Source. “I’m dating somebody that’s really special.”

But don’t get Dawson started on the odds of “First Lady Rosario,” please.

“I’m just grateful,” she told TMZ, “to be with someone I love and respect and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”