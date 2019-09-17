(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 05, 2017 Scottish singer Rod Stewart takes his seat for the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Celtic and Anderlecht at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Rod Stewart has been given the all-clear after battling prostate cancer, the British pop stalwart has revealed on September 16, 2019. The 74-year-old, who released his 30th studio album last year, told the audience at a weekend prostate charity fundraiser that he was diagnosed two years ago. / AFP / Andy BUCHANAN Image Credit: AFP

Over the weekend in Britain, Rod Stewart decided tonight’s the night — to reveal he had successfully fought off prostate cancer.

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody,” the 74-year-old singer said Saturday while performing at a gala fundraiser for British charity the Prostate Project. “I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early.”

The diagnosis came a couple of years ago, the ‘Maggie May’ singer said, urging men to go to the doctor and get tested.

Ronnie Wood and others joined Stewart in concert at ‘An Evening With Kenney Jones & Friends’, a charity ball attended by 500 people at London’s fancy Wentworth Club.

Though Stewart said onstage he was diagnosed “two years ago”, he told the Mirror at the event that he learnt about his cancer in February 2016 after a routine check-up and fought it in secret for three years.