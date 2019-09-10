The singer expressed annoyance at being linked with every man she hangs out with

Amid rumours that she is dating One Direction star Liam Payne, singer Rita Ora expressed her frustration over being romantically linked to every new man she is pictured with.

“It annoys me as it doesn’t happen to guys. Why don’t people assume the guy is with the girl? It is always that girl is with that guy,” the ‘Carry On’ hit maker told the Daily Star.

“I have a lot of male friends, a lot of very attractive male friends, and they are my good friends. It doesn’t mean you have to be hooking up with them you know.”

Addressing the rumours, Ora said that Payne is just a good friend.

“Liam is just my good friend. I also admire. I admire beauty from men and women. I see things as faceless and genderless, for me it is about the person,” she added.