Someone paid $161,000 in back child support for him

Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly arrives for a child support hearing at a Cook County courthouse in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. March 6, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Chicago: R&B singer R. Kelly has walked out of a Chicago jail after a $161,000 child support payment was made on his behalf.

Cook County sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said earlier Kelly will be released Saturday after someone paid $161,000 (Dh591,353) in back child support for him. She did not know who made the payment.

It came three days after a judge ordered Kelly jailed until he paid the total amount he owed by that date.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.