Jack Brooksbank with Princess Eugenie and Baby August Image Credit: Instagram.com/princesseugenie

Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank’s first birthday as a dad by sharing new images of baby August for fans to be a part of the festivities.

Brooksbank, who turned 34 on Monday, is seen in one pictured with baby August Philip Hawke nestled against him. In a second image, he has the baby in a front-facing sling and is beaming at the camera, while the third image is taken from behind, with the proud father taking a walk by the lake.

“You are exceptional,” wrote Princess Eugenie, 31, adding: “Happy Birthday my love.”

The baby, who is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, was born February 9 at London’s Portland Hospital, with his middle name paying tribute to his great grandfather Prince Philip who died in April.

Royalists first got to see August in his personalised cardigan on Princess Eugenie’s birthday on March 23, where she has the baby snuggled against her while she’s flashing a smile at Brooksbank. It was also the same month when she celebrated her first Mother’s Day, with a sweet note paying tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson.

“I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day. I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much,” she wrote at the time, sharing a picture of the Duchess of York cradling Princess Eugenie as a baby.

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. Her son is 11th in line to the throne and is the first grandchild for Princess Eugenie’s parents.