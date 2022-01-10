Jane Campion’s dark Western became the second film directed by a woman to win best drama

‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’ won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with winners unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion’s dark Western ‘The Power of the Dog’ became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the prizes for best actor and actress in film dramas for their turns in ‘King Richard’ and ‘Being the Ricardos.’

But none of the stars were present as usual at the Beverly Hilton.

The awards, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organisers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown’s biggest party — in past years, the event was watched by TV audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, and the event failed to take off on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.

Shrouded in scandal

A Los Angeles Times expose last year found the HFPA had no Black members, opening the floodgates for criticism from across Hollywood including from A-list stars such as Tom Cruise.

Since the scandal broke, the HFPA has rushed through reforms, admitting its biggest ever annual intake, including several Black and other minority members.

It has banned members from accepting lavish gifts and hotel stays from studios courting their votes, and highlighted its philanthropic work.

During the behind-closed-doors ceremony on Sunday, the HFPA tweeted a pre-recorded video of Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s community work.

“I’m proud to be associated with them in this venture,” said Curtis, referring to funding by the HFPA for community programmes.

But celebrities were otherwise conspicuously absent from the proceedings, leaving the Golden Globes website’s live blog to inform readers: “No other awards community shows as much love and generosity to others quite like the HFPA!”

None of the top film award-winning actors immediately celebrated their wins via social media, though the official Twitter account of ‘West Side Story’ congratulated the cast and crew for their three Globes.

Oscar hopefuls

Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’ confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.

Campion’s ‘Power of the Dog,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which tackles toxic masculinity in 1920s Montana and was released by Netflix with a limited theatrical run, has received rave reviews.

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake flopped at the box office but was also adored by critics.

Kenneth Branagh, whose black-and-white account of the outbreak of sectarian violence during the late 1960s in ‘Belfast’ is considered a strong award season contender and had jointly topped the nominations, won only for best screenplay.

Andrew Garfield won best actor in a comedy of musical for ‘tick, tick ... Boom!’, which is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name written by ‘Rent’ composer Jonathan Larson.

‘Succession,’ HBO’s tale of about a media tycoon’s warring family, topped the television side with three prizes including best drama.

Full list of winners

Best motion picture, drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical: “West Side Story”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical: Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick. . . Boom!”

Best director, motion picture: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best TV series, drama: “Succession” (HBO)

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Michaela Ja Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best actor in a TV series, drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best TV series, comedy or musical: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Best supporting actress in a TV series: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best supporting actor in a TV series: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Best original score, motion picture: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best animated feature film: “Encanto”

Best foreign language film: “Drive My Car” (Japan)