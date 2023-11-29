Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, are all set to tie the knot today in Imphal, Manipur. The bride-to-be gave a glimpse of pre-wedding celebrations. Lin re-shared pictures posted by her friends and families on her Instagram stories.

The bride and groom-to-be can be seen posing along with their families and friends. The post captioned, "Pre wedding glimpse." The coupl who have been dating for a while, announced their wedding date over the weekend,in a joint statement.

On Tuesday, Randeep and Lin also visited a temple in Imphal.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lin penned a lengthy note in her regional language, which read, "To the Great Lord Marjing's abode, who is shining in the Golden land Kanglei, we who had come far away from other place had prayed and worshipped you, and in the process if we had committed any mistake unknowingly, please forgive us as your own children. And we seek our blessings from you by showering with all the happiness with endless wealth in our newly married life. And my life partner being from a different community, he might had missed what to say and what to do and also might have said or committed mistakes without knowing the ascent of Kangleirol, we seek our forgiveness from the all the people of Kangleipak, and do hereby pray on the feet of Great Lord Marjing. And show our due respect to all. Hail to Meitei Land Kangleipak Manipur."

The couple along with their families, visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience the Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin Laishram also shared a story about how it all started with Randeep Hooda. She stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.