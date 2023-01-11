Washington: Hugh Jackman revealed in a recent interview that his impressive transformation to play Wolverine in the X-Men series was done the ‘old-school’ way and without the use of any steroids. Jackman recently admitted to Chris Wallace on HBO’s ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’ that he never used steroids to transform into the character.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens -- I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, in other parts of the interview, Jackman confessed that he foolishly studied wolves after accepting the role ahead of 2000’s ‘X-Men.’

“I had never read the comic book,” Jackman said. “I got the part. I didn’t really know anything about...I didn’t, in Australia we don’t have wolverines. I didn’t know that was a real animal. I’d never heard of a wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal. You know, like, he’s got man hands of steel, made up. And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal at the Imax, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, perfect, because obviously I’m a wolf, part wolf.”

“So I went [to set] with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, ‘What are you doing?’” Jackman said, adding, “And I said, ‘Well, I was just thinking wolves are always looking like this because they’re actually smelling, they’ve got their nose to the ground. That’s why they’re looking like this all the time.’ And he goes, ‘What do you mean a wolf?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, Wolverine -- I’m part wolf so...’ and he goes, ‘No, you’re a wolverine.’”