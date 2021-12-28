Streamer says podcast will offer a behind the scenes look at Leonardo DiCaprio satire

Netflix has announced a new podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence satire ‘Don’t Look Up’.

The podcast, titled ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’, will delve into writer-director Adam McKay’s disaster film across six episodes, with the first instalment set to debut on January 7.

Providing more details in a tweet, Netflix further stated the podcast will feature interviews with Lawrence, DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

The satire, which dropped on the streamer on Christmas Eve, has been lauded by fans and critics as the film tackles the mishandling of the news by governments and world leaders when they are informed that a comet is hurtling towards Earth and will destroy all life if something is not done about it. Many have drawn parallels between the film’s premise and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from DiCaprio, Lawrence and Streep leading the film, the movie also features a sizeable list of notable stars, including singer Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel and Rob Morgan.

The podcast, which will be accessible through Spotify and Apple, also posted a brief synopsis of the first episode of ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’, which reads: “It’s October 2020. A pandemic is raging. And 603 people enter a bubble in Boston. Their mission? Make a movie. Their world? Chaos. It feels like it might be... The Last Movie Ever Made. This is a podcast about what happened when the cast and crew of the movie Don’t Look Up created a story about one crisis — while living through another. Coming January 7, 2022.”