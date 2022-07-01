Actor Ezra Miller, who is known for playing the DC superhero the Flash in several films for Warner Bros, was set to start filming the studio’s latest entry in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ in London when the shoot was halted on March 15, 2020, due to COVID-19.

In the following weeks, Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses “they/them” pronouns, became a regular at bars in Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, where locals came to know and even befriend them. They then started showing a different, volatile side to their personality — one that began to concern Icelanders.

Miller had many altercations at the bar, one of which includes the assault of a young woman at the bar, reports Variety. In the incident, footage showed Miller placing the woman in a chokehold and then pushing her to the ground.

Soon after the incident, Variety spoke with the woman Miller assaulted who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her privacy.

In the blurry video, Miller is seen confronting the woman — who is smiling and waving her arms as she walks toward them — and asking, “Do you want to fight? Is that what you do?” After Miller grabs her neck, she lets out an audible gasp. The person filming the video stopped to intervene.

According to three sources, the woman had been speaking to Miller at the bar prior to the quarrel. She said she had enquired about the actor’s feet — visible in flip-flops — after noticing some wounds, which Miller explained were battle scars from a fight.

After discussing how they got them, she began to walk away, but turned around and joked, “But just so you know, I could take you in a fight.” Miller replied, “You really want to fight?” and the woman told them to meet her in the smoking area in two minutes.

Another woman named Nadia alleged in an interview with Variety that after a warm, two-year friendship with Miller, mostly via text message, the actor came to her Berlin apartment late one evening in February 2022 at her invitation. They hadn’t seen each other since they had a consensual intimate encounter in 2020.

But after a friendly interaction, Miller’s mood sharply turned when she told them that they couldn’t smoke inside her home.

“That just set them off,” Nadia said. “I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”