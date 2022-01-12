Ali Fazal in Death on the Nile Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Bollywood star Ali Fazal cut a suave picture in a new character poster from ‘Death on the Nile’, the whodunit that is being directed by Kenneth Branagh.

More details about Fazal’s character in the Hollywood production have finally been revealed, with the movie based on the beloved Agatha Christie’s bestseller by the same name.

Channelling old Hollywood glam in a white tuxedo and a dapper moustache on the poster, Fazal will be seen playing the role of Cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the key suspects in this murder mystery, which appears to be an adaptation of the character of Andrew Pennington, who serves as a trustee of the victim in Christie’s book.

This isn’t Fazal’s first Hollywood outing, with the actor having starred in the ‘Fast and the Furious 7’ and ‘Victoria & Abdul’, with Dame Judi Dench.

Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal in 'Death on the Nile' Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

The long-delayed ‘Death on the Nile’ features Branagh as the famed investigator Hercule Poirot who is tasked to solve the murder aboard the Karnak.

The movie features an all-star cast that includes Gal Gadot, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie and Emma Mackey. The cast list is also mired in controversy with Armie Hammer also featuring in the 20th Century Fox production, who has found his Hollywood career grind to a halt when rape and assault charges were levelled against him by several women last year.

Rather than digitally replace him or cut his character entirely from the project, as was done in the past by other filmmakers, the makers decided to go ahead and release the film with Hammer after the movie facing several delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.