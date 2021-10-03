Emily Ratajowski and Robin Thicke Image Credit: Instagram.com/emrata/ and Instagram.com/robinthicke/

Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski has claimed she was touched inappropriately by singer Robin Thicke while she was filming for his controversial hit song, ‘Blurred Lines’.

The track, which has faced backlash over the years for it suggestive lyrics and has often been described as a ‘rape song’ on social media, featured a scantily dressed Ratajkowski dancing around the full clothed Thicke and Pharrell Williams.

Now, an excerpt from her new book ‘My Body’ sees Ratajkowski claim that Thicke was supposedly drunk when he came for the shoot and grabbed her chest. First reported by the Sunday Times of London, Ratajkowski writes: “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (The director, Diane Martel’s) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

Ratajkowski continued: “I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react - not really, not like I should have.”

Martel later confirmed to the daily she witnessed the whole thing and immediately wrapped the shoot. “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the [expletive] are you doing, that’s it. The shoot is over’.”

Martel added that Thicke apologised and insisted: “I don’t think he would have done this had he been sober.”