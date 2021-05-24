US actress Mindy Kaling. Image Credit: AFP

Rumour mills went into overdrive when Mindy Kaling was recently photographed with a big diamond on her left hand ring finger.

However, the screenwriter and actress wasn’t about to let people draw conclusions about her relationship status from her sartorial choices.

“Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub,” tweeted the 41-year-old star following numerous reports suggesting that she was engaged.

Kaling’s last high-profile relationship was with her ‘The Office’ co-star BJ Novak, whom she is known to have a very close relationship with even after breaking up years ago — he’s even the godfather to her two children.

The ‘Never Have I Ever’ creator is notoriously private about her personal life and has kept the identity of her children’s father a secret. She gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Katherine Swati, in December 2017. She kept the news of her second pregnancy a secret, going straight to announcing the birth of her son named Spencer on September 3, 2020, while appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ a month later.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2019, Kaling explained why she wasn’t going to talk about the father just yet.

“My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she said.

Talking to Vogue India in December 2020, the actress opened about how she “definitely” always wanted to be a mum.

“The best relationship I had in my life was the one with my mom,” she said. Kaling’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in January 2012.