(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 9, 2018 Irish actor Liam Neeson arrives at the premiere of 'Widows' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Fellow actors and co-stars have come to the defense of Liam Neeson after he admitted he once set out to kill a black man as revenge for a friend who had been raped. Actress Michelle Rodriguez, who co-starred with Neeson in last year's movie "Widows," lashed out at the fierce criticism her colleague has faced at the amfAR Gala in New York late February 6, 2019, insisting he was not a racist."Its all fucking bullshit," she told Vanity Fair. "Dude, have you watched 'Widows'? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis's throat. / AFP / Geoff Robins Image Credit: AFP