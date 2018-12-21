Move over, Barack and Oprah. Balenciaga is the latest star of Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ book tour.
The former first lady closed out her current book tour in a scene-stealing look, shutting it down when she first walked on stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga: a canary yellow wrap dress coupled with sparkling thigh-high boots. And the internet went wild.
The over-the-knee Knife boots, crafted from sequined stretch fabric, hail from the Spanish fashion house’s spring/summer 2018 collection and retail at $3,900.
Obama was always fashion forward as a first lady, and now’s she serving one impressive look after another during her book tour. Even the shoe-loving ‘Sex and the City’ veteran Sarah Jessica Parker, who was herself sparkling in a sequin sheath dress, was in awe at the event.
The stop ended the first leg of Obama’s ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama’ promoting her deeply personal memoir about her childhood, law career and years in the White House. Released in November, ‘Becoming’ sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day of sale and has sold more than 3 million copies in all formats, according to its publisher, Crown. Its hardcover edition became the top-selling hardcover book of the year.
“You gave us so much to talk about,” said Parker, who was serving as moderator at the event, “and I kept telling everybody about this book. ... She has taken the genre and she has turned it inside out and upside down. And it’s illuminating and inspiring and it’s just a massive, massive triumph.”
That comment easily could have applied to Flotus’ footwear, too. Obama’s book tour has included A-list guest moderators, including Oprah Winfrey, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.
Barack Obama even made a surprise appearance at his wife’s Washington, DC, stop. (Meanwhile, the former president was busy on handing out toys at a children’s hospital in DC)
Obama’s 10-stop stadium book tour was such a success that she announced earlier this month that it’s extended through 2019, with stops planned in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Atlanta and Austin, Texas, among others.
The final event will be held in Nashville on May 12.