The stop ended the first leg of Obama’s ‘Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama’ promoting her deeply personal memoir about her childhood, law career and years in the White House. Released in November, ‘Becoming’ sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day of sale and has sold more than 3 million copies in all formats, according to its publisher, Crown. Its hardcover edition became the top-selling hardcover book of the year.