Few actors would know that better than him. Jordan played Marvel’s Human Torch in 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot, which raised his profile but didn’t quite work as a movie, and he was the comic-book foe Erik Killmonger in this year’s Black Panther, which worked so spectacularly that Jordan has now become one of the most famous young men in Hollywood. Still, don’t mistake his success for contentment. “I’m starting to learn as time goes on and I get the things I’ve worked so hard for, there’s always going to be, ‘What’s the next thing?’” he said.