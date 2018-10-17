Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) Image Credit: AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been jokingly thanked for bringing England’s notoriously inclement weather to a drought-stricken Outback town in a rain-drenched visit to Dubbo during their Australian royal tour.

Meghan Markle on Wednesday brought banana bread that she had baked in Sydney overnight as a gift to a farming family outside Dubbo who were struggling to feed their cattle and sheep through two years of below-average rain.

Heavy rain started falling when the pregnant former actress and her husband Prince Harry arrived at a Dubbo park for a community picnic.

Mayor Ben Shield said he hoped the “English weather” the couple had brought with them “will bring some relief to the farming families.”