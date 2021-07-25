Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just getting started when it comes to telling their story.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a four-book publishing deal. The report comes on the heels of official news that Prince Harry is working on a memoir that’s due out in “late 2022.”

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry said of the book in an official statement from publisher Penguin Random House.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learnt over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Image Credit: AFP

The Dail Mail now reports that publishing insiders say the deal isn’t just for Prince Harry’s memoir, but for a series of four books, one of which sources say won’t be published until after the Queen’s death and another that will be penned by Meghan.

“The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing one ‘when his granny dies.’ Meghan will write a wellness-type book and people are unsure what the fourth will be. But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry’s suggestion that the second book won’t be published until the Queen is no longer here,” said the source. “People [will] start asking, ‘What has he got, who is he going to target?’ The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste.”