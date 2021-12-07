Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. Image Credit: Marvel Studios 2021

In a massive win for Asian creators, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is officially getting its heavily-rumoured sequel.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, Deadline has reported.

(L-R): Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) in Marvel Studios' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo by Jasin Boland. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Image Credit: Jasin Boland

The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney Plus.

At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and direct the previously rumoured sequel to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Under the big new overall deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” said Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective.

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, starring ‘Kim’s Convenience’ actor Simu Liu in the title role, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that is led by an Asian actor, and mostly Asian cast. The film is the highest grossing domestic release in the United States this year, having made $224.5 million, according to Deadline.

Liu also took to social media to share the news of the sequel, taking a swipe at those who criticised the film.