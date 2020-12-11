Marvel executive Kevin Feige announced that late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman’s much-loved character T’Challa from ‘Black Panther’ will not be recast.
According to Fox News, the statements from the executive came during Disney’s Investor Day presentation.
Although the studio has planned for a sequel to the hit movie and has set it for a May 6, 2022 release, they will officially be going without one of the main characters.
The sequel will be directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler, who had co-written and helmed the first instalment as well.
Boseman played T’Challa first in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ followed by its sequels ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’
Ever since Boseman’s demise in August, fans have been wondering about what is in the store for the late actor’s character.
Boseman died on August 29 at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
The ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor kept his cancer diagnosis a secret and continued working throughout his treatment. It was later revealed by his team only after his death.