The film, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, is one of Netflix’s biggest bets yet

Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino) and Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran) in 'The Irishman'. Image Credit: Niko Tavernise / NETFLIX

Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ premiered Friday at the New York Film Festival, finally raising the curtain on the director’s long-awaited, 209-minute crime-drama opus.

Though the film’s genre and cast, including Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, has led some to expect a gangster thriller in the mold of ‘GoodFellas’ or ‘Casino’, ‘The Irishman’ is a more reflective, less flashy rumination on morality, violence and American power. Through de-ageing visual effects, the performances by De Niro, Pesci and Al Pacino span decades.

‘The Irishman’ was screened for members of the press Friday morning ahead of its evening red carpet premiere as the opening night gala for the New York Film Festival. The film’s debut has loomed like few other events on the film calendar, and a rare frenzy greeted it at Lincoln Centre’s Alice Tully Hall. First-reactions from critics were largely laudatory.

“Let’s not doubt Martin Scorsese ever again,” said New York magazine’s Bilge Ebiri on Twitter.

A still from 'The Irishman'. Image Credit: Netflix

The film is also one of Netflix’s biggest bets yet. The streaming company plunked down $159 million (Dh583.96 million) to make ‘The Irishman’ after other studios passed. Scorsese, speaking in a Q&A alongside cast and producers, said that Netflix was the only one willing to bankroll the movie.

“We couldn’t get backing for years,” Scorsese said. “It’s a costly experiment, but (Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos) and everyone at Netflix was like, ‘We’ll go with it.’”

Scorsese called his film “an interesting hybrid” as both something made for theatres and for watching at home. It will open theatrically November 1 and begin streaming on November 27.

“All of us now are in an extraordinary time of change,” Scorsese said. “But when it comes down to it, I felt — Bob (De Niro) felt — the picture had to be made for ourselves.”

Based on Charles Brandt’s book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’, ‘The Irishman’ has been in development, on and off, for more than a decade. It stars De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a mafia hit man and high-ranking Teamster official. Shortly before his death, he confessed to killing Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino). Pesci plays the mob boss Russell Bufalino.

“The Irishman” surveys Sheeran’s long life in crime. But where “GoodFellas” was glamorous, ‘The Irishman’ is sober.

Actor Joe Pesci, from left, Al Pacino, director/producer Martin Scorsese, Harvey Keitel and actor/producer Robert De Niro attend the world premiere of "The Irishman" at Alice Tully Hall during the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It’s a big statement for the 76-year-old director. Scorsese and his producers offered some impressive statistics on the movie’s scope: 108 days of shooting, 117 locations, 309 scenes.

The ambitious size of ‘The Irishman’ is part of what scared away other studios, along with the expensive de-ageing process used to make De Niro, Pesci and Pacino appear years younger in significant sections of the movie. Nine cameras were used to film those scenes.

Scorsese initially did a screen test and compared his digitally altered De Niro to the De Niro of ‘GoodFellas’.

When the actor, 76, saw himself de-aged, he joked that he could extend his career another 30 years.

Scorsese described the intensive effects process as more than making their faces more youthful.

“It isn’t just about noses and computer imagery, it’s about posture, it’s about movement, it’s about clouding the eyes,” said Scorsese, noting that meant giving De Niro directions like reminding him that he had to stand up from a chair “like you’re 49.”

For many, the biggest excitement about ‘The Irishman’ is seeing Scorsese and De Niro back together for the first time since 1995’s ‘Casino’.

Pesci has acted only a handful of times in the two decades since ‘Lethal Weapon 4’. And even though many assume they’ve made numerous films together, this is Scorsese’s first movie with Pacino.