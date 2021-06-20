Siblings hype up siblings.
Mark Hamill celebrated his ‘Star Wars’ co-star and ‘space sis’ Carrie Fisher on Twitter for her posthumous induction into the 2022 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher died of sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 60 in 2016.
“I congratulate and salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honourees-Welcome to the neighbourhood! Much love and a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity,” wrote Hamill. He also shared several photographs their in-costume portraits from their ‘Star Wars’ days.
Included in the 2022 class are other stars from the industry such as Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, the Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, Nipsey Hussle, Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr, Angelica Vale, Richard Blade and Michael Strahan.
Honourees are chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame committee before being ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s board of directors.
The date for Fisher’s official star ceremony has not been set. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.