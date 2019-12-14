She had been married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years

Christina Hendricks, left, and Geoffrey Arend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

‘Mad Men’ actress Christina Hendricks filed for divorce on Friday from her husband of 10 years, actor Geoffrey Arend.

Hendricks filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The 44-year-old Hendricks and the 41-year-old Arend have no children.

The two announced their separation in a statement in October, saying they had an incredible time together, but are now on separate paths though they “will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”