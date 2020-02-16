Lynn Cohen. Image Credit: AP

Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plain-spoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ has died. She was 86.

Cohen died on Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from ‘Nurse Jackie’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ to the feature films ‘Across the Universe’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’