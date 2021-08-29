‘Black Panther’ stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan have paid touching tributes to their fallen comrade Chadwick Boseman one year after his death.
Boseman died on August 28 last year, aged 43, after a long and silent battle with colon cancer, leaving fans of the Marvel star devastated.
Nyong’o took to social media to share an image of herself laughing together with Boseman, posting an emotional message for her late co-star. “I did not know I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do, I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”
This isn’t the first time Nyong’o, 38, has spoken publicly about struggling with the loss of Boseman, who
Jordan, who played Boseman’s arch enemy in the movie, also shared a picture of himself with his late co-star, while writing: “Not a day goes by bro, Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”
Boseman’s other co-stars and celebrity friends also paid tributes to the late actor in their own way. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo posted: “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today.”
Meanwhile, Viola Davis, Boseman’s co-star from his last film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ also penned a poignant note. “This day last year you left this earth and us.. Man you are missed!”
Boseman’s last on-screen appearance came in the form of a voiceover in Marvel’s animated series ‘What If...?’ that dropped earlier this month. In episode 2 of the show, Boseman made his final appearance in his voice role as T’Challa.