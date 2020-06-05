FILE - This April 30, 2019 file photo shows actress Lea Michele at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show "Glee" after a black co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.” She issued a statement saying that while she didn't recall any incident or judged anyone by their skin color, she was sorry and blamed “immaturity.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The drama surrounding ‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele has somehow gotten messier.

On Wednesday, multiple members of the original ‘Glee’ cast, along with a producer for the TV series, shared their thoughts on the controversy as Michele’s apology sparked another backlash. Earlier this week, actress Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of subjecting her to verbal abuse and “other traumatic microaggressions” on the set of the high-school musical.

‘Glee’ star Amber Riley directly addressed the situation Wednesday for the “first and last time” during an Instagram Live interview with Essence’s Danielle Young. The singer and actress commented on the recent allegations brought against Michele by Ware, who claimed Michele made her experience on set “a living hell.”

“I’m very proud of her for standing up for herself. I’m very proud of Samantha,” Riley said, adding that she recently spoke with Ware on FaceTime. “I am not going to say that Lea Michele’s racist. That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world and it happened toward a black person. I’m not going to say that she’s racist. She’s also pregnant, and ... we’re classy around here.”

On Wednesday morning, Michele apologised for her past behaviour, lamenting how it was “perceived” by her colleagues. Though she and Michele have spoken privately, Riley has not read her apology and does not intend to.

Right now, she’d rather focus on “defunding the police, prosecuting killer cops” and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I don’t give a [expletive] about this Lea Michele thing,” she continued. “I don’t want to be asked about it. ... People are out here, dying, being murdered by police. Trans women are being murdered at the hands of men.

“I wish Lea Michele well. I hope she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she has grown ... I have no hatred or ill will on that end. I want to make that very clear, that my life and what I talk about is not going to be about that. I will shut it down immediately.”

On Twitter, actress Heather Morris also weighed in on the accusations levelled against Michele. Morris played spacey cheerleader Brittany alongside Riley’s vocal powerhouse, Mercedes Jones, on “Glee.”

“Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else,” Morris wrote in a statement. “With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.

“It’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society. But, at the current moment, (it’s) implied that she is a racist, and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and we know what happens when we all assume ... “