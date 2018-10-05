Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow of The Crown are poised to star as Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in a new Broadway play.

Hillary and Clinton, by Lucas Hnath, author of A Doll’s House, Part 2, is slated to open on Broadway in spring 2019. The play is set in New Hampshire during the early days of 2008 as Hillary Clinton tries to save a troubled campaign for president.

Two-time Tony winner Metcalf played a Hillary Clinton supporter in the Roseanne reboot earlier this year and continues her role as Jackie on the spinoff, The Conners. Two-time Tony winner Lithgow has had notable turns on Dexter and 3rd Rock From the Sun.