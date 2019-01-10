Gaga is the most high profile of Kelly’s former collaborators to condemn his actions. Dream Hampton, the producer of ‘Surviving R Kelly’, said she asked numerous celebrities, including Lady Gaga, to appear in the documentary and discuss Kelly, but they declined. “I asked Jay Z. I asked Mary J Blige. I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle ... Most people just don’t want to touch it,” she said. “I remember Ahmir [Thompson, AKA Questlove] was like, ‘I would do anything for you, but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him; it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.”