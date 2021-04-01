Kylie Jenner Image Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner/

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has reportedly donated $500,000 to help build a hospital lounge that’s designed as a cool, welcoming space for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

Her donation to Teen Cancer America was made as a way to honour her friend, singer-songwriter Harry Hudson, who survived Hodgkin lymphoma. That donation along with additional funds was used to build The Hey, I’m Here For You Teen Lounge at Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital that features video games and a huge TV, a meditation room and more.

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organisation, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry,” Jenner, 23, said in a press release according to People. “It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families.”

In 2017, Jenner said she would use sales of her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection to raise money for the non-profit organisation.

Hudson, 27, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013. After beating Hodgkin lymphoma, Hudson created the charity called ‘Hey, I’m Here for You’.

“I am so grateful for Kylie’s friendship and the impact she’s had on my life and my cancer journey,” he said in a statement. “She has always been there for me, and together, we wanted to figure out a way to be there for other young people who are battling this disease.”

The make-up entrepreneur took to her Instagram Story to post a video of her and Hudson.

“Love you so much @harryhudson. I’m so lucky to have you in my life and I’m so excited about the new center at @vumcchildren,” she wrote.