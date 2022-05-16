Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian got legally married to drummer Travis Barker in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, with images of the couple in their wedding attire also doing the rounds on social media.
The couple said ‘I do’ after their ‘wedding practice’ in Las Vegas on April 4, according to People magazine. Shortly after the wedding, the couple was also seen driving off in a classic black lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the grill that read: ‘JUST MARRIED.’
After dating less than a year, Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October of last year when the Blink-182 rocker surprised the reality star by getting down on one knee and popping the question on a beach in Montecito, California. The moment was also captured on camera for posperity by the crew filming ‘The Kardashians’, the Hulu show that launched in April.
According to reports, while most of the close-knit Kardashian and the Jenner family was present for Kourtney’s big day, sister Kylie Jenner chose to skip the legalities and opted to attend the Billboard Music Awards instead with her partner Travis Scott, who staged his first performance since November’s Astroworld tragedy where 10 people were killed, along with their daughter Stormi Webster.
This isn’t the first time Kourtney and Barker made it to a wedding chapel with the couple taking their first trip down the aisle in April, after the Grammy Awards. However, the couple later confirmed the marriage wasn’t legal with no official license handy to seal the deal.
Kourtney and Barker have also been trying to have a baby, as stated in the season opening of ‘The Kardashians’ and are expected to have a third trip down the aisle in Italy, planned for later this year.