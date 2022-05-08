Days after ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram story to slam Kim Kardashian over her 7.3kg weight loss over three weeks to fit into that iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to Monday’s Met Gala, the reality star’s trainer has now come out in defense of the crash diet.

Kardashian’s personal trainer Don-A-Matrix has come out in support of his client telling TMZ that she “was not starving herself.”

US socialite Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Image Credit: AFP

“I think one of the misconceptions is — she works really hard. I was there through the process and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing,” Don-A-Matrix told the portal. “She’s been on a real balanced diet and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in. It’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

Speaking on the Met Gala red carpet with Vogue, Kardashian spoke about how she was forced to lose weight to fit into Monroe’s iconic dress which she wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to US President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

US socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala. Image Credit: AFP

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me,” Kardashian told a reporter at the star-studded gala. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 lbs.” She went on to say: “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having a pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala].”

Reinhart, who is a strong advocate for body positivity, was one of several people who called out Kardashian over the drastic weight loss, which she claimed was sending out the wrong message to her fans.

Lili Reinhart Image Credit: AFP

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a [expletive] dress?” the actress wrote on her Instagram story. “So wrong. So [expletive] on 100s of levels.”

Reinhart went on to add: “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala when you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting.”

“Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry really gets to me sometimes and I have to do my little Instagram-Story rants to release my rage,” she added.

US socialite Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala. Image Credit: AP