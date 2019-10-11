Investigators say no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt

FILE - In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Investigators say a man driving Kevin Hart’s vintage muscle car accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the September accident that left the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured.

A California Highway Patrol report released Thursday says Jared Black was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers September 1. The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree.

Investigators say it appears no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The CHP says the 40-year-old Hart had major back injuries.