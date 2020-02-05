Britain's Prince of Wales, Royal Founding Patron, the British Asian Trust, meets musician Katy Perry, left, as he arrives to attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust in London, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Britain’s Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that US pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said.

Perry, 35, who is already a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children’s organisation UNICEF, met the British heir-to-throne at a meeting of the Trust’s supporters and advisers in Mumbai last November while he was on a visit to India.

“I was impressed by their strong plan — from on-ground initiatives to fund-raising — that will aim to cut child trafficking in half,” Perry said in a statement.

“That is why I am especially honoured to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child-trafficking.”

Perry’s appointment will be announced at the Trust’s annual royal dinner at London’s Banqueting House which will focus on anti-trafficking measures and plans to combat child labour. The event will also be attended by British ministers and philanthropists.