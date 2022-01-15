Rapper Kanye West has admitted to getting into an altercation with a man who had been harassing him for his autograph outside a club.

It was earlier reported that the Grammy-winning musician was named as a suspect in a battery report by Los Angeles police.

In an interview for an upcoming episode of talk show Hollywood Unlocked, West shared his side of the story.

Kanye West. Image Credit: AFP

“So as far as the paparazzi goes, right, like, it wasn’t a fan,” he said about the man who had been tailing him. “It was 3am in front of the warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now’... And this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying.”

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred early on Thursday morning at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

FOX 11 reported that West was leaving the club when a fan allegedly walked up to his car and asked him for an autograph. After words were exchanged, the rapper allegedly jumped out of his car and punched the fan, reportedly knocking him to the ground. West then left the scene.

In his interview, that will be released in full on Monday, West also brought up his frustrations with his family life. He’s currently in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, which whom he shares four children.

“Security ain’t gonna get in between me and my children. And my children aren’t gonna be on TikTok without my permission,” West said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper also took issue with Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“How are you going to blame me for acting out and kiss the dude your dating right in front of me. Everyone’s like, ‘that’s cool,’ and I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is in the house that I can’t even go to,” he said.