The pop star has called upon UFC president Dana White to host the bout

Justin Bieber is challenging Tom Cruise to a fight and we’re just as confused as you are.

Canadian pop star Bieber took to Twitter to challenge Hollywood actor Cruise, 31 years his senior, to a fight. Bieber even went as far as tagging Dana White — the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) — to ask if he would be willing to host the bout in the Octagon, which is the UFC’s 750 square foot, 30-foot-wide and 6-foot-tall fighting mat.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

‘SLAPPED THE EARS OFF HIM’

Celebrities and professional fighters were quick to weigh in on the hypothetical fight, including former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” wrote McGregor. (His tweet seems to refer to Cruise’s penchant for doing his own action stunts on the big screen.)

Irish boxer McGregor in 2016 stated that he wants more out of the UFC, including “an equity share in the company”. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg, who is a UFC investor, told a TMZ reporter at the time that he would offer McGregor some of his own shares. This saga seems to continue now as McGregor followed his Cruise tweet up with a challenge to Wahlberg.

“I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card. Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back,” he wrote.

Wahlberg has not yet replied. The actor’s last tweet came on June 8, attached to a smiling photo of himself and friends as they golfed with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

RISKY BUSINESS

Comedic actor Kevin Smith had some advice for young Bieber, but his tweet was full of Tom Cruise references that went as far back as Cruise’s 1983 film ‘Risky Business’ — which released 10 years before Bieber was born.

“You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche,” tweeted Smith.

(Smith’s 1st and 2nd points refer to Cruise’s infamous 2005 Oprah Winfrey interview and the entire ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise, respectively.)

Bieber, 25, recently married model Hailey Baldwin and last month released an Ed Sheeran collaboration titled ‘I Don’t Care’. Cruise, 56, is meanwhile preparing to reprise his role in the action drama film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ releasing in 2020.