As ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ readies for release on June 9, the film’s lead actor Chris Pratt paid tribute to his late co-star Irrfan Khan who starred in the first movie in the series.
The ‘Jurassic World’ film series is a reboot of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise, with Pratt leading the charge in ‘Dominion’ as Owen Grady who returns to fend off the dinosaurs who have overrun Earth.
Recalling his experience of working with Khan in the first film, Pratt described the late Bollywood actor as “an elegant man,” and someone who was “so powerful.” T
“It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant — he could do very little and still he would be doing so much,” Pratt said.
“Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful,” the actor continued.
In the ‘Jurassic World’ (2015) film, Khan played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park.
After fighting a two-year battle with cancer, Khan succumbed to the disease in 2020. His final movie was ‘Angrezi Medium’ which released in March 2020.