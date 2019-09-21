‘Mary Poppins’ star will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles

In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, actress Julie Andrews arrives at the Los Angeles Philharmonic 2015/2016 season opening gala. Image Credit: AP

The American Film Institute is honouring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award.

The organisation said on Friday that Andrews will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.

Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in ‘Mary Poppins.’ She also starred in ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘The Princess Diaries.’

Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.’