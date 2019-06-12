FILE - In this Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo, Julianne Moore poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Staggering Girl' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The international film international at the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary will honor U.S. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore for her outstanding contribution to world cinema. The festival opens on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

American Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will be honoured at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic at the end of the month, organisers said on Tuesday.

Moore won the 2014 Best Actress award for her role in ‘Still Alice’. She is also known for ‘The Big Lebowski’, ‘Hannibal’, ‘The Hours’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right.’

Moore will receive the Crystal Globe award “for outstanding contribution to world cinema” at the opening ceremony, the organisers said in a statement.

Together with her husband, screenwriter and director Bart Freundlich, Moore will introduce their latest film ‘After the Wedding’.

‘Six Feet Under’ and ‘Sharp Objects’ star Patricia Clarkson will receive the same Crystal Globe at the final ceremony, the organisers said.