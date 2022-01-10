Miss World America Audra Mari with Hollywood star Josh Duhamel Image Credit: Instagram.com/joshduhamel

Hollywood star Josh Duhamel is ready to get hitched once again, announcing his engagement to Miss World America Audra Mari who he’s been dated for more than two years.

Duhamel took to Instagram to reveal the engagement news to his friends and fans on Mari’s 28th birthday.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,” the actor wrote while posting a photo of the two of them standing together on a beach with Duhamel holding a piece of paper that read, ‘Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?’

Even as Duhamel’s celebrity friends reacted to the news, one that caught everyone’s attention was a reply by the actor’s ex, singer-songwriter Fergie, who is mother to their eight-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel.

“Congrats!!!,” posted Fergie to the announcement, while adding heart emojis for effect.

Mari, who is a model as well, first shot to fame in 2014 when she won Miss North Dakota USA. Duhamel and Mari were rumoured to be dating in 2019, but confirmed the news that same year in October. Fergie and Duhamel had announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage and were officially divorced in November 2019.

Duhamel had spoken about expanding on his family someday post his split with Fergie, talking at length on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.

