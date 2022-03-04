Jon Bernthal won’t be attending the 10th Middle East Film and Comic Con, organisers announced on March 4.
‘The Punisher’ actor was meant to attend the pop culture event in Abu Dhabi on March 5 and 6, and be part of meet-and-greets and a panel discussion.
MEFCC announced the news on social media, citing ‘logistical challenges’ as the cause of the cancellation.
The organisers assured fans that “all your other heroes are either already in Abu Dhabi or en route and really excited to meet you!”
Other celebrities due to attend the three-day event include ‘Daredevil’ actor Charlie Cox, ‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Nathalie Emmanuel and more.
The Middle East Film and Comic Con takes place from March 4-6 at ADNEC Halls 8 & 9 in Abu Dhabi.