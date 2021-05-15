John Travolta and Bruce Willis Image Credit: NYT and Reuters

Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and John Travolta will be starring together again for the first time in 27 years in the Chuck Russell-directed action movie ‘Paradise City’, the production of which starts soon in Maui, Hawaii.

According to Deadline, Willis will be playing a renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must carve his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father.

The project is billed as being similar to ‘Miami Vice’ but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actor and model Praya Lundberg has landed the lead female role in the movie.

Though ‘Paradise City’ technically reps the fourth time that Willis and Travolta are billed on a movie together, they only worked on screen in the 1994 Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino movie ‘Pulp Fiction’ where they were respectively playing boxer Butch Coolidge and mob guy Vincent Vega. The movie earned $214 million at the box office.

Prior to that Willis voiced baby Mikey to Travolta’s Daddy James in TriStar’s ‘Look Who’s Talking’ and ‘Look Who’s Talking Too’, which combined grossed over $345 million in 1989 and 1990.

Corey Large, who has produced and executive produced several Willis features including ‘Cosmic Sin’, ‘Breach’, ‘Apex’ and more, is co-writing ‘Paradise City’ with his writing partner Ed John Drake.

Large has been looking to make this Willis and Travolta reteam since 2006. He will also star as part of Willis’ bounty hunting posse in the film. Hawaii plays a big character in the script and it was important for the production to shoot there.

BondIt Media Capital is financing the movie with Large’s 308 Enterprises. Saban will be handling domestic distribution with The Exchange overseeing foreign sales. EPs are Stephen Eads, Johnny Messner, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.