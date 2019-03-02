“We’re going to the public with things like published research papers and having raised enough money to really build some pilot programmes. We have some really great data and... we want it to be working first so that a lot of the questions were answered before we brought things to people by way of awareness,” Mayer said. “I think it just makes it that much more compelling and much more concise to bring it to people with the message being, ‘Hey, this is not taking something that is zero to try to get it to five. This is something that is at 50 and we want to get it to 100.’”