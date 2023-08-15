Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller, who have been dating on-and-off since 2018, were recently spotted together on a running date.

The actress and Miller were seen out and about for a morning jog in Brentwood, California. Appearing in good spirits, Miller flashed a smile during the outdoor workout, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The couple went colour-coordinating in matching dark athletic clothing. Showing off her fit physique, Jennifer donned a tank top with leggings that she teamed with trainers and a white cap.

Her long-time boyfriend rocked a black T-shirt with dark grey pants, blue trainers and a light-coloured baseball cap. Both of them had their phones in their hands.

Following their latest sighting, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and John are “doing great” together.

“Jen is a fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first,” the source says of the actress’ daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, whom she shares with her former partner Ben Affleck. “John appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her.”

Back in January, Affleck was seen having a friendly conversation with Miller outside Garner’s home.

“Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John,” a source said of Affleck’s reaction to Garner’s love relationship. “Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too.”

“John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too,” the source added.