Comedian Jay Leno has been discharged from a hospital near Los Angeles after 10 days of treatment for severe burns he sustained in a gasoline fire at his garage.

Leno, 72, suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands and face in the fire this month, according to the Grossman Burn Center, part of the West Hills Hospital, where he was being treated.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” the hospital said in a statement shared with news outlets. The hospital did not immediately reply to an overnight request from The Washington Post for comment.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the hospital said.

His physician and burn centre medical director Peter H Grossman added that he was “pleased with Jay’s progress” and “optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

He was admitted on November 12 after a fire broke out at the Burbank garage where Leno, who is known for his enthusiasm for classic and other cars, stores his vast collection of vehicles. He underwent surgery for serious burns but was in good spirits during his hospital stay, telling jokes and handing out cookies to other patients, the Associated Press reported.

An image released by the hospital showed severe burns to his neck, jaw and right arm, as he was flanked by staff.

In a statement this month, Leno said he felt “ok” and would “need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

His friend and fellow comedian Tim Allen said that he had spoken to Leno and that Leno had received skin grafts and was “all bandaged up” but was “not on painkillers.”

“He’s just an amazing human being,” Allen said Monday on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The hospital did a great job.”

Leno was a staple of late-night television in the United States and hosted “The Tonight Show” on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014.