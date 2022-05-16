Hollywood star Jason Momoa has opened up regarding the social media criticism he faced following his recent trip to the Sistine Chapel.
The ‘Aquaman’ actor, who was in Italy for the filming of ‘Fast X’, had shared pictures and videos taken inside the famed chapel in Vatican City. In it, he could be seen admiring the artwork inside the Apostolic Palace.
After the Instagram post, some users pointed out that visitors are typically prohibited from photographing the space, which is considered sacred by many and houses Michelangelo’s prized artwork.
Following the backlash, Momoa issued an apology video. “I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention,” he said.
The actor explained that he decided to take advantage of a couple days off from the film’s shoot, so he had given a monetary donation and set up a visit for himself, along with friends and crew members from the new instalment of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. He said that other guests at the chapel then asked for photos with him, so he obliged.
“I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention. I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you — sorry if I offended you. My apologies,” he continued.
As per Fox News, apart from seeing historic sites while in Italy, Momoa has been shooting for ‘Fast X’, which is the sequel to ‘F9’ and the 10th main instalment in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.