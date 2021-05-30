Director James Gunn, of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’-fame, dropped a sneak peek at his upcoming DC flick, ‘The Suicide Squad’.
The still features Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi’s The Thinker and David Dastmalchian’ Polka-Dot Man — all walking into what looks like an underground club. While Bloodsport and Polka-Dot Man look like they’re trying to blend in, Capaldi’s Thinker is a lot more ubiquitous with his unique head available for all to see.
While the still gives away little on plot, the official synopsis for ‘The Suicide Squad’ reads: “Welcome to hell — aka Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.
Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”
‘The Suicide Squad’ also features John Cena as Peacemaker, Margot Robbie reprising her role of Harley Quinn and Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.
Other cast members include Pete Davidson, Jared Leto, Sylvester Stallone, Alice Braga, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, among others.
‘The Suicide Squad’ hits cinemas and HBO Max on August 6.