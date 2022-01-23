It appears the stork has brought them a baby girl, if reports about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are to be believed.

The couple, who announced they had become first time parents on January 22 via surrogacy, are said to be excited about welcoming a baby girl into their lives, according to a report by the Daily Mail. According to the story, the couple welcomed their daughter 12 weeks early, at 27 weeks, with the surrogate and the child both recovering at a hospital in Southern California.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

The insider quoted by the British daily further stated this is the woman’s fifth surrogacy and the celebrity couple liked her when they met her.

“The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth, so she was very premature,” the insider told the daily. “Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April - but obviously this has completely thrown her plans.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image Credit: AFP

Chopra Jonas, 39, has spent most of 2021 in the UK filming for the rom-com ‘Text For You’, followed by the Amazon Prime action-thriller ‘Citadel’. She was due to fly to Mumbai in the first quarter of 2022 to start filming for her Bollywood project ‘Jee Le Zara’, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018, surprised fans with news of their growing family in a statement shared on social media on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the pair wrote.

They did not reveal further details about the sex or name of the child.

Even as their family members and celebrity friends have welcomed the news, the couple have also been subjected to a spate of negative comments on social media for opting for surrogacy.

Speaking in the February issue of Vanity Fair magazine - of which she is the cover star – Chopra Jonas had spoken at length about want to starting a family soon. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their wedding day in 2018 Image Credit: Twitter.com/nickjonas