Sequel to the hit horror film will now feature the kids all grown up

Oh, Beverly, sweetheart, you don’t go back in the apartment that tried to swallow you up in one bloody gulp when you were a kid.

But so it goes in the new trailer for ‘It: Chapter Two’, which dropped Thursday morning, courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures.

Many years have passed and the Losers Club is back in Derry, Maine, because it appears to be back in Derry as well. And that doesn’t bode well for the children.

“You know what they say about Derry,” says the creepy elderly woman who now lives in Beverly’s old place. “No one who dies here ever really dies.”

Beverly Marsh, now grown up and played by Jessica Chastain, sits down for the creepiest cup of tea ever, which is going fine until the woman goes to get some cookies and comes back as something naked and terrifying.

Did we mention the old lady’s father came to this country with $14 in his pocket, and wound up joining the circus? And he looks an awful lot like Pennywise the clown?